Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

At DSE, out of the day's 375 securities, prices of 223 securities closed higher against 131 losing issues.
The day's trade value at DSE increased to Tk 17244.81 million from Wednesday's Tk 14972.58 million and the daily trade also rose to 449.5 million share from 364.3 million share of the previous session.
The major gaining issues were HFL, Malek Spinning, ARGONDENIM, Tosrifa and HRTEX.
The major losing companies were OIMEX, KPPL, Style Craft, Meghna Pet and Savar EFR.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by IFIC, Malek Spinning, Orion Pharma and Saif Power.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 175.81 points down at 20,628.91.
At CSE, 298 issues were traded. Of those, 191 closed higher and 85 closed lower when 22.2 million shares worth Tk 636.8 million changed hands.