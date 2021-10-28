Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

Stocks on Thursday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 50.47 points up at 7,062.36. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 5.42 points down at 2,638.91 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 2.04 point down at 1,479.39.