‘Stop govt meddling in LPG price fixing process’

The consumer rights groups and business operators on Thursday demanded an end to the government’s interference in the price fixing process of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), reports news agency UNB.

They urged for determining a single regulator to play the role of watchdog in ensuring a fair price of the LPG at the consumer level by protecting both the interest of the consumers as well as the business operators.

They made the call while participating in public hearing convened by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at BIAM Auditorium in the city.

BERC was forced by a High Court order to hold the public hearing to avert a content motion filed by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

BERC chairman Abdul Jalil presided over the hearing session while other members of the commission were present.