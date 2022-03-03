Sundarbans tourism to cost more as authorities move to boost revenue income

Tourism-based business in Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, are bracing for losses after the authorities moved to boost revenue by making visit to the region more expensive.

The government has recently launched steps to increase the revenue income from tourists in Sundarbans. This is being done by doubling the tour-related tariffs and taxes imposed on visitors to attractive tourist destination in the Bay of Bengal.

The higher visiting cost is driving many tourists away, according to tour operators.