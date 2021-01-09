Supply-side syndicate behind unusual price hike of MS rod: BACI

The Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI) on Friday said the price of MS rod, a key input component in construction, has been hiked unreasonably by 25-30 per cent in just two months (November to December) by a supply-side syndicate in the country.

They strongly protested against the unusual price hike of MS rod by the syndicate in such a short time during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital, reports news agency UNB.

BACI president engineer SM Khorshed Alam said various development works including construction of infrastructure have been hampered due to the increase in price.

“Around 20-25 per cent is spent on rods to build any infrastructure. Due to the sudden price hike, the expenditure of this sector has jumped more than before. So it’s almost impossible to continue the ongoing development work,” he added.