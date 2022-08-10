Finance minister Kamal warns developing nations of Chinese loans strapped with debt-trap

Warning developing countries of taking Chinese loans through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Bangladesh’s finance minister Mustafa Kamal has said that the nations must think twice about these loans as Beijing’s poor lending decisions risk pushing these nations into debt distress, media reports said.

He also cautioned Beijing on following a more robust process for evaluating its loans and noted that these kinds of bad loans add strains on indebted emerging markets. It needs to “make a thorough study” before lending to a project, he said.