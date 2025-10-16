Khulna University: 12 students expelled for ragging and breaking rules
Khulna University has expelled 12 students on charges of ragging, physical assault, religious defamation and drug-related offences, all of which constitute serious violations of university discipline.
Additionally, the university administration has imposed disciplinary measures against seven other students.
This was confirmed to the media yesterday, Wednesday, by Professor Nazmus Sadat, Director of Student Affairs.
The decision was made at the 27th meeting of the University Discipline Board held on 9 October, following a review of the investigation committee’s report.
According to official order issued by Office of the Director of Student Affairs, disciplinary action was taken in accordance to the severity of the offences.
The penalties include permanent and temporary expulsion, financial fines and submission of written undertakings. Mobarak Hossain Noman, a student of the Bangla Discipline, has been expelled for assaulting a teacher. His academic certificate has been cancelled and he has been banned from entering the campus for life.
However, following an unconditional apology and on humanitarian grounds, the decision to cancel his certificate has been conditionally suspended.
Hasan Howlader of the Economics Discipline and Aminul Islam of the Mass Communication and Journalism department have been permanently expelled for taking and selling drugs.
In connection with a campus altercation, Jahidul Islam of the Law Discipline has been permanently expelled.
In the same incident, two fourth-year students of the Law Discipline, Meheraf Hossain and Aminul Ahsan, have been instructed to submit undertakings along with their guardians, pledging not to engage in any activities contrary to the university’s code of conduct.
For committing religious defamation on Facebook, Russell Sheikh of the Mass Communication and Journalism Discipline has been permanently expelled. On similar grounds, Tanoy Roy of the same discipline has been expelled for two years.
In a separate case involving ragging, KM Rauful Alam (Arnab) of the Mathematics Discipline has been expelled for six months. Additionally, three students from the same discipline, Rimon Mia, Ahsan Habib and Salman Hossain have each been fined 5,000 taka and required to submit undertakings with their guardians.
For involvement in a campus altercation, Umar Faruk and Sadman Ud Doula of the Education Discipline have been expelled from academic activities for the current term.
Moniruzzaman Riad of the Business Administration Discipline and Ziad Al Sams of the Education Discipline have each been fined 5,000 taka and required to submit undertakings with their guardians.
Moreover, for using abusive language and issuing death threats, three students from the Mathematics Discipline Babul Akter Durjoy, Rashed Khan Menon and Bandhon Roy have been expelled for six months.