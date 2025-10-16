Khulna University: 12 students expelled for ragging and breaking rules

Khulna University has expelled 12 students on charges of ragging, physical assault, religious defamation and drug-related offences, all of which constitute serious violations of university discipline.

Additionally, the university administration has imposed disciplinary measures against seven other students.

This was confirmed to the media yesterday, Wednesday, by Professor Nazmus Sadat, Director of Student Affairs.

The decision was made at the 27th meeting of the University Discipline Board held on 9 October, following a review of the investigation committee’s report.