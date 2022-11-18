BB sells USD 6b from reserves in four months

The Bangladesh Bank has offloaded around USD 6 billion from its foreign currency reserves in the first four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, mainly to pay import bills of fuel, fertiliser, food, and pay bills to the Asian Clearing Unit.

In the aftermath, the reserves depleted sharply to USD 34.23 billion, from the amount of USD 41.82 billion recorded at the end of the last fiscal year 2021-22. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, calculated the actual reserves to decline further by USD 8 billion to 26.23 billion.

Bangladesh now spends around USD 7 billion per month to pay import liabilities. It means the existing reserves would cover imports of a little less than four months. The reserves are not being used to pay bills for all imports, rather the central bank is now spending the greenback to meet import expenses for essential products of the government.