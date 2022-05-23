Taka depreciated further by 40 paisa

Bangladesh Bank once again devaluated the taka against the US dollar, raising the exchange value of the dollar by 40 paisa to Tk 88 a US dollar.

Earlier on 16 May, the central raised the exchange value of dollar by 80 paisa to Tk 87.50 a US dollar, followed by another raise by 10 paisa.

The latest depreciation of taka will benefit both exporters and expatriates but importers’ cost will go up.