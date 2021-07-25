Tarique Amin made DSE managing director

On 5 July 2021 the commission accorded its approval on his appointment.
Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, a skilled and experienced leader in administration and business management, digital and financial technology and IT, started his career as a graduate trainee of the International Financial Institution ANZ GrindlaysBank, Bangladesh. Later he has served in several important positions for over 25 years in various organisations including ING, St. George and Westpac & global consulting companies like TCS, Accenture & Infosys etc.
He also served as the chief information officer (CIO) of BRAC Bank Limited and as the founding chief executive officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Transfer Company Bkash.
Prior to joining DSE, he was an IT consultant of Friendship NGO, a non-profit organization in Bangladesh, and also the Founder, CEO and CTPO of Hashkloud Pty Ltd., Australia. He also served as the Executive Chairman of Hashkloud BD Limited.
Tarique Amin Bhuiyan obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IBA, University of Dhaka. He later received his Master in Commerce in Information Systems and Technology from Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia. Tarique also recently received a graduation certificate in Management from Australian Institute of Business (AIB).
Tarique received advanced training on Blockchain and Change Management from various reputed institutes in USA and Australia. He also completed “Certificate Blockchain Expert” (CBE) certification at Frankfurt School of Finance and Management. He has also received training in various subjects including DevOps Master Course, PMI-ACP (PMI-Agile Certified Professional) certification training in Sydney, Australia, and PROSCI Change Management Certification Training in Portland, USA.