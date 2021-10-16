Local

Taxpayers to get services in fair environment

BSS
Dhaka
Considering the coronavirus situation, tax fair is not being held this year but preparations are being made as the taxpayers get all types of facilities in the tax zones like tax fair.

Taxpayers will get tax related services in the tax zones amid the tax fair environment throughout the month of November.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already instructed the tax authorities to create a conducive environment for taxpayers as the taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns.

In this regard, NBR's income tax policy member Md Alamgir Hossain told BSS, "Considering the COVID-19 situation, this time there is no tax fair. But the facilities will be increased as the taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns."

"A fair environment is being created in every tax zones," he added.

NBR has been organizing tax fairs every year since 2010, and tax fairs have become popular among the taxpayers.

But due to the coronavirus situation, tax fair was not held last year and for the same reason, tax fair won't be organised this year either.

In South Asia, only in Bangladesh, such tax fairs are organised for taxpayers.

A total of 655,000 taxpayers submitted annual returns in the tax fair of 2019. About 2.5 million of returns were submitted that year.

