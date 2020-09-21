TCB onions see brisk online sales in city

TCB is selling onions in Dhaka from 40 trucks around the city at Tk 30 per kg. A customer can normally buy 2 kg at a time, but if there is a large crowd then this it is cut down to 1 kg. TCB sells goods from 275 trucks across the country.

Relatively well-off persons buy online and so Tk 6 extra was being charged per kg.

The price of onions shot up in the country when India suddenly banned export of the item to Bangladesh on 14 September. The cost of local onions went above Tk 100 per kg. The price has been falling again over the past few days. Local onions are now being sold in Dhaka for Tk 80 to Tk 90 and Indian onions for Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg.

Onion trader in the capital city’s Kawran Bazar, Shah Alam told Prothom Alo and there were very few buyers in the market. Demand had dropped.