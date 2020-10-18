TCB to sell potato at Tk 25 per kg

The minister made the remarks at a meeting with officials of cold storage association, potato wholesalers, agricultural marketing department, agricultural extension department and other government agencies and departments at the commerce ministry conference room, said a press release.

The minister said there is no shortage of potatoes in the country and lots of potatoes have been planted. “Demand for potatoes has increased due to some damage to vegetable cultivation because of floods and rains. However, there is no reason for the price of potatoes to be higher than the price fixed by the government,” he added.