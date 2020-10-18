TCB to sell potato at Tk 25 per kg

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said the Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling potatoes at Tk 25 per kg through truck sales for the purpose of supplying potatoes to the buyers at affordable prices, reports BSS
The country has the required stock of potatoes. There is no possibility of a potato crisis.
“The government would ensure the sale of potatoes in the market at fixed prices. For this, the concerned agencies of the government, including the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (NCRPD) under the commerce ministry, have started work. The country has the required stock of potatoes. There is no possibility of a potato crisis,” he said.
The minister made the remarks at a meeting with officials of cold storage association, potato wholesalers, agricultural marketing department, agricultural extension department and other government agencies and departments at the commerce ministry conference room, said a press release.
The minister said there is no shortage of potatoes in the country and lots of potatoes have been planted. “Demand for potatoes has increased due to some damage to vegetable cultivation because of floods and rains. However, there is no reason for the price of potatoes to be higher than the price fixed by the government,” he added.
Earlier, the government’s agricultural extension department already fixed the price of potatoes at Tk 23 per kg at the cold storage level, Tk 25 at the wholesale level and Tk 30 at the retail level.
Commerce secretary Md Jafar Uddin moderated the programme.