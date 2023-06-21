Banks to remain open on 27, 28 Jun in industrial areas

Bank branches will remain open in industrial areas on Tuesday and Wednesday (27 and 28 June) from 10:00am to 2:00pm, aiming to facilitate the disbursement of wages, bonus and other allowances to garment workers before Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.
The Department of Off-site Supervision of the central bank issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the top executives of all the scheduled banks on Wednesday.
The circular said bank branches in Dhaka metropolitans, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka and Narayanganj will be kept open for full day on Friday and Saturday to disburse garment workers' wages, bonus and other allowances.
It also instructed to keep open bank branches in Chattogram metropolitan and industrial areas.
The central bank asked banks to arrange adequate security in the bank branches in coordination with local administration.
The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country on June 29.
The government has extended the Eid-ul Azha holidays to four days from June 27 to 30.
The decision came at the Cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday.