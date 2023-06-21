Banks to remain open on 27, 28 Jun in industrial areas

Bank branches will remain open in industrial areas on Tuesday and Wednesday (27 and 28 June) from 10:00am to 2:00pm, aiming to facilitate the disbursement of wages, bonus and other allowances to garment workers before Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.

The Department of Off-site Supervision of the central bank issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the top executives of all the scheduled banks on Wednesday.