Tk 260.66b proposed for quality energy, power supply

"The power generation capacity has increased from 4,900 MW to 25,566 MW. Under the programme "Sheikh Hasina's initiative - electricity in every house", 100 per cent of the population of Bangladesh has been brought under the coverage of electricity," he said.
Kamal said that the government's one of the major goals is to ensure high-quality power and energy resources in order to meet the rising demand.
"The government is committed to providing electricity access for all, and to ensuring uninterrupted and sustainable power supply across the country," Kamal said.
He said that 100 per cent of the population has now access to electricity, adding, "This success is attributable to integrated generation, transmission and distribution approach followed by the government keeping in mind the commemoration of the Mujib Borsho."
Kamal said with the relentless efforts of the government the power generation capacity over the last 13 years increased to 25,566 MW.
"Over the last 13 years, we have been able to increase per capita power generation from 220 kWh to 560 kWh. During the same period, 5,213 circuit kilometres of transmission line and 3,36000 kilometres of distribution line have been constructed. System loss in power distribution has also been reduced from 14 per cent to 8 per cent," he added.
The finance minister said the government is also emphasizing on the development of transmission system to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
According to the budget document, currently, 34 Power Plants with a capacity of 13,530 MW are under construction. Considering the availability of land, energy transportation facilities and load centres, mega projects are being implemented at Payra, Maheshkhali and Matarbari, transforming the region as a power hub, he added.
"Prime minister recently inaugurated commercial production of 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Payra," Kamal said.
He said that a 2,400 MW nuclear power plant project is under implementation at Rooppur with Russian assistance. Moreover, around 780 MW of electricity is being generated from renewable energy sources.
With a view to generating 10 per cent of country's total demand from renewable energy, emphasis has been laid on solar power generation. With the implementation of these projects, it will be possible to ensure quality electricity supply to all in near future, the finance minister said.