Tk 260.66b proposed for quality energy, power supply

Finance minister AHM Mostafa Kamal on proposed an allocation of Tk 260.66 billion (26,066 crore) for power, energy and mineral resources divisions in the budget for FY2022-23 to ensure quality energy and power supply in the country, reports BSS.

"Large-scale socio-economic development activities have been undertaken for smooth implementation of the Master Plan that Bangladesh has adopted for transition to an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a High-income Country by 2041," he said.

Out of the budget allocation, power division got Tk 141.96 (24,196 crore), while the energy and mineral resources division received Tk 17.98 (1,798 crore) in 2022-23 fiscal.