Tourism sector sees loss of 180 billion due to COVID-19 outbreak

Khandaker Zahirul Alam started up Meghdoot Tourism in 2010 after graduating in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka. His company provided services beyond the border to several countries. However his business stalled due to the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Zahirul had to close his Gulshan office due to the crisis. He opened another office in Malibagh on a small scale recently.

A total of 678 companies like Meghdoot formed the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB). The members of the association have been supporting each other in different ways since the pandemic broke out.