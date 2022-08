The price of the 12-kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has decreased by Tk 35 to Tk 1,219 at retail level.

The newly set price will be effective from Tuesday at 6:00pm. Earlier in the last month, the price was hiked by Tk 12.

Md Abdul Jalil, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), came up with this announcement at a meeting online Tuesday.