Import and export activities resumed on Saturday through Banglabandha land port in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh district after 12 days of holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, reports BSS.

Import-export group president and Bangladesh Krishok League vice president Abdul Latif Tarin and its general secretary and Banglabandha Union Parishad (UP) chairman Kudrat-e Khuda confirmed BSS.