Trader fined Tk 100,000 for hoarding 12,000 litres of soybean oil in Jashore

Trader Joydeb Mandal was from Rostumpur village of Khulna’s Dumuria upazila. He runs a business frim Raju Enterprise with a partnership in the block F of Upashahar area.
According to the mobile court, tipped-off the court raided the block F area and found 12,000 litres of soybean oil hoarded in 60 barrels at a warehouse of Raju Enterprise.
The oil was brought from a company named Meghna in Cumilla on 5 March and no oil had been sold from the warehouse over the past eight days.
The mobile court then realised Tk 100,000 fine from Raju Enterprise owner Joydeb Mandal on charges of creating an artificial crisis in market.
Executive magistrate Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo the fine was realised on charges of creating an artificial crisis in the market in accordance with the Agricultural Marketing Act 2018.
Besides, a bond has been taken from the trader that those oil would be sold in the market within next seven days, he added.