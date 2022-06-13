Trains to carry goods to India, hope of increase in export

Finally the authorities have taken a decision to export goods from Bangladesh to India by train. As per the decision, the goods will be exported to India through containers that will be unloaded in Bangladesh after importing goods from the country.

Diplomatic sources said the logistic process would be easier and cost-effective for exporting goods through container trains.

This year the export to India would cross the threshold of US $2 billion (200 crore), a rise by 59 per cent than the last year, authorities hoping. As of April from July last year, the export to India has crossed $1.7 billion (170 crore).