Tripura keen to continue supplying 160MW electricity to Bangladesh

Tripura, which has been supplying 160MW electricity to Bangladesh for the past five years, is keen to continue providing power to the neighbouring country. The state government has approached the Indian government to settle the formalities, deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma said on Friday.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb met minister of state for power (independent charge) RK Singh in New Delhi on Thursday and urged him to take necessary steps so that the state can continue to supply power to Bangladesh.

Deb subsequently tweeted: “Had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) for power Shri @RajKSinghIndia & requested him to extend the Power Supply Agreement for sale of 160 MW power to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on existing terms & conditions. He proactively assured his full support.”

Dev Varma, who holds the power, finance and rural development portfolios, said that as Tripura has surplus electricity, the state is keen to continue to supplying power to Bangladesh.