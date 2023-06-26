Bangladesh, French Development Agency sign USD 303m credit agreements

Bangladesh and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) or the French Development Agency have entered credit facility agreements (CFA) for three crucial development projects, totalling EUR 277 million (approximately USD 303 million).

The CFAs were signed on 22 June by Sharifa Khan, secretary to the Economic Relations Division, representing Bangladesh, and Benoit CHASSATTE, the country director of AFD for Bangladesh.

Under the CFAs, AFD will provide EUR 62 million for the BRT project, EUR 175 million for the Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project, and EUR 40 million for the BEST Project.