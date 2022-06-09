Universal pension being introduced

The government is going to introduce the universal pension scheme from the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made this announcement on Thursday while placing budget for FY 2022-2023 in the national parliament.

The finance minister said, "It is high time to establish a universal pension system in Bangladesh as at present the number of working people is much higher than the elderly population."

In the 2008 election manifesto, prime minister Sheikh Hasina promised to introduce a universal pension scheme nationally to ensure old-age protection for the elderly citizens under a sustainable and well-organised social security framework, AHM Mustafa Kamal added.