Unloading at Benapole, 10 custom houses suspended on Tuesday

Unloading of goods at 11 custom houses including Benapole will remain suspended on Tuesday as the Federation of Clearing & Forwarding (C&F) Agents’ Association announced a day-long strike, UNB reports.

President of the association Shamsur Rahman and secretary general Sultan Hossain Khan announced the strike at a press briefing demanding the amendment of Licensing Act 2020 of National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday .