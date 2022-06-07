Unloading at Benapole, 10 custom houses suspended on Tuesday

The C&F traders will refrain from unloading any goods at the customs offices and will peacefully conduct the strike, said Shamsur Rahman.
He said, ”We have requested the authority a number of times to amend the licensing act but they did not pay any heed to it. So we decided to call a strike to press our demand.”
Meanwhile the general traders demanded to resolve the stalemate as soon as possible as the government's revenue collection will be hampered due to the strike.
The government collects around Tk 300 to 400 million as revenue only from Benapole land port in a day, they said.