Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka

Bangladesh has stressed on direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka and resumption of negotiations for early conclusion of preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The two foreign ministers discussed the wide spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed hope to work closely for their countries and inclusive development of the region.

Momen requested to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through increased export of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh at an affordable price.