Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka

The foreign minister of Sri Lanka assured that his country is also looking forward to working together with Bangladesh.
The two leaders agreed to expedite forming an institutional platform to hold regular and comprehensive dialogues between the countries at the foreign minister level.
The issue of mutual support for each other’s candidature at various international platforms was also discussed with due importance.
Foreign minister Momen also sought support of Sri Lanka in repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
Foreign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon to attend the 22nd ministerial meeting of IORA.
Earlier, he also met the state minister for shipping.
Ali Sabry is expected to call on the prime minister of Bangladesh along with other ministerial delegation from other member states of IORA and leave Dhaka on 26 November.