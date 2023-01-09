BB simplifies formalities for opening taka accounts of NRBs

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has simplified documentary formalities for opening non-resident investor's taka accounts (NITAs), reports BSS.

The Foreign Exchange Investment Department (FEID) of the central bank issued a circular today and thus sent it to all authorised dealers (ADs) in Bangladesh for implementation of the directive.

The circular stated that commercial banks are using different sets of documents for opening NITAs, which may create ambiguity among the applicants.