VAT evasion: Alesha Mart pays Tk 5.2m

The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has unearthed a VAT evasion of Tk 5.2 million by online shopping firm Alesha Mart by conducting a drive at its Banani office in the capital.

The dodged VAT amount has already been realized.

Following an allegation, a team of Vat Intelligence, led by its assistant director Munawar Mursalin, conducted a drive at the office of the e-commerce firm on 8 June and thus seized various accounts related documents of the firm.