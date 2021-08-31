VAT evasion: Alesha Mart pays Tk 5.2m

After scrutinizing the documents, the VAT evasion was unearthed while the concerned authority later realized the VAT amount.
The VAT Intelligence officials said although Alesha Mart took orders online for selling various products among the consumers with the help of different courier services, but the firm did not deposit the VAT imposed on their received commissions.
The officials said the dodged VAT amount which was later paid by Alesha Mart was Tk 52,29,160 including Tk 32,43,724 as VAT and Tk 19,85,436 as VAT at source.
After accepting the allegation of VAT evasion at the hearing held at the office of VAT Intelligence, Alesha Mart deposited the amount to the state coffer voluntarily.