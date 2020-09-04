Vitol set to supply Bangladesh’s first spot LNG

The Asian unit of trading house Vitol is set to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh as the country seeks its first spot cargo to capitalise on lower prices for the super-chilled fuel, two energy officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Four traders competed for the tender by the state-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which last month invited offers from 14 shortlisted companies.

The company sought 138,000 cubic meters of lean LNG for delivery from 30 September to 8 October.