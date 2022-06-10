'We were poor, we know the pain of being poor'

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said this year’s budget is a supportive one for all people of the country and it is a budget of the marginal community.

“I know the pain of being poor as I myself was poor. I know that we have to take everyone forward together, to get rid of this," he added.

The finance minister said this in a press conference on the proposed budget of 2022-23 fiscal year that was placed in the parliament on Thursday.

Finance ministry organised the press briefing on Friday, the following day of the budget placed in the parliament, as per the tradition.