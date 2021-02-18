Will seek details of Vitol Asia on LNG supply: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the concerned ministry will be asked to provide details about Vitol Asia, a company selected for supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth Tk 6.24 billion (623.63 crore) to the country, reports UNB.

Responding to a question from reporters on why Vitol was chosen although it was blacklisted in different countries for bribing government officials, he said he was unaware of such allegation.

"We don't know if Vitol was blacklisted or not...but the company is not blacklisted in Bangladesh. So, there's no problem to purchase from them," he told reporters while briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.

He, however, said the concerned ministry will be asked to provide detail information about Vitol in the next cabinet body meeting.