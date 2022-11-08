Inflation falls to 8.91pc in Oct

Planning minister MA Mannan disclosed the latest data in inflation after a meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) prepared the data on inflation.
According to BBS, non-food inflation increased to 9.58 per cent in October from 9.13 per cent in September. Food inflation fell to 8.50 per cent in October from 9.8 per cent in September.
People concerned said drop in food inflation contributes to the fall in overall inflation rate.
Planning minister MA Mannan said overall inflation decreased in October and inflation sees a downtrend now.
The minister, however, did not explain why inflation fell.