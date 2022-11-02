Bangladesh export earnings fall by 7.85pc in October

Although the export earnings have decreased for two months at a stretch, overall earnings are still in a positive trend.
In the four months (July-October) of current fiscal year, the country earned $16.85 billion , which is 7 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the last fiscal.
EPB on Wednesday revealed the latest export earnings. According to the report, export earnings in the RMG sector have increased by 10.5 per cent in the four months of the current fiscal year. Exports increased in the textile, leather and leather products. On the contrary, exports decreased in the agro processed products, frozen foods, jute and jute products.
The country earned $52.08 billion from export in the financial year of 2021-22.
The target of export earnings is $58 billion in the current fiscal year. In the first four months, the target was $17.42 billion.
Meanwhile, the expatriates sent $1.52 billion in October, which is the lowest in the last eight months.