Bangladesh export earnings fall by 7.85pc in October

Export earnings have decreased by 7.85 per cent in October while earnings fell by 6.25 per cent in September, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

As a result, foreign currency earnings from two main sources-remittance and export earnings- have decreased for two months at a stretch.

The country earned $4.35 billion from export in October this year while the target for October this year was $5 billion. The export earnings were $4.72 billion in October last year.