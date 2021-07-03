'MFS ensure transparency in govt's welfare distribution'

The inclusion of mobile financial services (MFS) in government allowance disbursement has ensured transparency and accountability, speakers said at a webinar Saturday, reports UNB.

They were addressing the webinar "Disbursement of Government Allowances: Use of Mobile Phone Technology" organised by the Telecom Reporters Network Bangladesh (TNRB).

"The MFS sector has been in the limelight, especially, considering the way they have been enabling financial inclusion," posts and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar said while speaking at the event.



