Migrant workers hit by Lebanon crises, UN warns

Migrant workers in Lebanon have been hit hard by its multiple crises and half of them left jobless, the UN warned Wednesday, calling for voluntary returns to be scaled up.

The combined effects of Lebanon's economic collapse, the Covid-19 pandemic and last year's deadly Beirut port explosion have worsened already dire living conditions for migrant workers.

The International Organization for Migration found that "50 per cent of the respondent migrants reported being unemployed, with the majority losing their jobs in the last quarter of 2020".