‘Most RMG factories ignored layoff rules amid pandemic’

Non-compliance was much higher in factories located in Narayangonj and large size factories.

"About 232 factories were closed during the COVID-19 period which is about 6.9 per cent of total factories. Of these, 188 were Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) member factories. Only 40 per cent of small factories applied for the stimulus package."

Moazzem said they surveyed 610 samples from 3,211 listed enterprises conducted during October-November of 2020 in four major industrial clusters - Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayangonj and Chattogram.

"The enterprises said they had faced a financial crisis during April-May of 2020 following the pandemic. About 50 per of factories did not provide wages through a bank account or mobile financial services. Around 59.5 per cent of factories recruited new workers during the COVID-19 period."

He said the government's stimulus package covered the demand of 70 per cent of enterprises. And the rest of the enterprises that were left out of the package were mostly small and non-member factories.

Around 58 per cent of enterprises did not apply because of complicated procedures.

"The BGMEA and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) should take special measures and launch awareness programmes. The DIFE needs to ensure that the factories follow the official wages and focus on recruiting old workers, not below their earlier status."