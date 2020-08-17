Nakugaon reflects pandemic’s heavy toll on bilateral trade

Trade through some other land ports such as Akhaura and Benapole, those were also suspended in late March, were able to resume earlier.

In Nakungaon, trade did resume in June, but as with so many other activities that faced disruptions during the pandemic, only on a limited scale. And it has failed to pick up much at all in the period since.

It meant the revenue collected from the port in 2019-20, through tariffs on imports and other taxes, amounted to a just Tk 19.6 million. Sanjay Sarkar said 48,685 MT of stones, 99 MT of coal and 12 MT of ginger were the items that entered the country through this land port during the fiscal that ended 30 June. (MT=metric tonnes)

Overall trade between India and Bangladesh took a big hit from the pandemic.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the trade figure between the two countries for April and May ($421 million) amounted to just one-fifth of the corresponding figure from the same period last year.