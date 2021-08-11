No personal dealing with him: Finance minister

When the newsmen on Wednesday asked finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal about Bablu, he said, “A case against him is underway at Anti-Corruption Commission. I have no personal dealings with him. I also don’t know whether he casted vote for me in the election. As far as I know, he is not a follower of our party (Awami League).”
The minister came up with these remarks following the meeting of cabinet committee on public purchase.
Mustafa Kamal said, “He is a voter of my constituency. It is not proper to expect that all people of a constituency will be honest and outstanding.”
According to the country’s investigative body on money laundering titled Bangladesh Financial Intelligent Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank, he laundered around Tk 2 billion abroad with the help of bank in disguise of foreign business.
Along with taking government’s cash assistance against his business, Shajahan embezzled Tk 1.9 billion from the bank through export bill.