Banking sector crisis has noting to do with Covid, Ukraine war

Fahmida Khatun said the amount of default loan is now known by all (Tk 1.34 trillion). If the situation does not improve, the banks would continue to suffer from a capital shortage.

She said the actual default loan is more than what is shown.

Organisational, administrative, legal and informational—these are one of the main reasons for soaring default loans in the banking sector, indicates CPD.

Former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed said, “Wrong policies are taken up here being influenced by others. It’s strange that decisions regarding key monetary policy variables were being set sitting at the hotel. I’ve not heard such a thing in past.”