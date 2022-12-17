Banking sector crisis has noting to do with Covid, Ukraine war

These issues came up at a dialogue titled ‘Economy in crisis: What can be action plan?’ organised by CPD at Brac-Inn centre in the city’s Mohakhali on Saturday. Planning minister MA Mannan was present at the event as chief guest and lawmaker Shahim Haider Patowary was present as special guest.
CPD’s executive director Fahmida Khatun read out the keynote paper.
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, Policy Research Institute’s (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Monsur, World Bank Dhaka office’s former chief economist Zahid Hossain and Berger Paints Bangladesh’s managing director Rupali Chowdhury, among others, were present at the dialogue moderated by CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan.
Fahmida Khatun said the amount of default loan is now known by all (Tk 1.34 trillion). If the situation does not improve, the banks would continue to suffer from a capital shortage.
She said the actual default loan is more than what is shown.
Organisational, administrative, legal and informational—these are one of the main reasons for soaring default loans in the banking sector, indicates CPD.
Former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed said, “Wrong policies are taken up here being influenced by others. It’s strange that decisions regarding key monetary policy variables were being set sitting at the hotel. I’ve not heard such a thing in past.”
He also raised questions about four different prices of US dollar.
Zahid Hossain asked what the central bank was doing when inflation kept rising.
Ahsan H Monsur said, “The problem lies with policy formation. India raised the interest rate though their inflation is 5.88 per cent. The government maintains that the crisis would go away in January-February but I don’t believe it.”
About the current trend of the banking sector, he said people are withdrawing money from bad banks and depositing in good ones.