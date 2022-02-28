Oligarchs in the crosshairs as West targets Putin

Working with other governments, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Canada as well as the EU vowed to "detect and disrupt the movement of ill-gotten gains, and to deny these individuals the ability to hide their assets".

Anti-corruption campaigner and financier Bill Browder welcomed the move, telling AFP that "the most direct way of creating a punishment for (Russian president) Vladimir Putin starting this war in Ukraine is to sanction the oligarchs."

He said many of these businessmen hold wealth on Putin's behalf.

"This is what he cares about... because in order to be the most powerful person in Russia you need to be the richest person in Russia as well," Browder added.

But it would "require resolve and strength to be able to overcome the legal bullets that will be flying", he said.

Firms and professionals have thrived on helping wealthy Russians manage their assets in the British capital -- sometimes mockingly dubbed "Londongrad" for the amount of Russian money present -- and other Western financial centres.

They could try to throw up legal obstacles to Western governments' pursuit of their clients, or try to get ahead of the sanctions.