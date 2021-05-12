Over 97pc owners paid workers’ salaries: BGMEA president

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan on Wednesday hoped 100 per cent of workers' salaries and festival bonuses will be paid before the day of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, reports UNB.
"We urge the all workers not to create any chaos. Over 97 per cent factory owners paid workers' salaries. We hope 100 percent workers' salaries and festival bonuses will be paid before the day of the Eid-ul-Fitr ," he said while addressing a virtual press conference.
The BGMEA president said 1913 factories under BGMEA are operating in the country. Of these, the owners of 1866 (97.54%) factories have paid the salary for the month of April up to 11 May to their workers.
And the bonus has paid in 1882 factories as of Tuesday, he added.
"Some 15 factories paid salary of April and 8 factories paid bonus on Wednesday in Dhaka. And 32 factories of Chattorgram paid salary and 23 factories paid bonus Wednesday. About 800 factories in Dhaka have been brought under close monitoring and payment of salary and bonus has been ensured by cooperating with 44 factories in various ways," he added.
The new BGMEA president said many factory owners fell in cash crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.