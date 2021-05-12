Over 97pc owners paid workers’ salaries: BGMEA president

And the bonus has paid in 1882 factories as of Tuesday, he added.



"Some 15 factories paid salary of April and 8 factories paid bonus on Wednesday in Dhaka. And 32 factories of Chattorgram paid salary and 23 factories paid bonus Wednesday. About 800 factories in Dhaka have been brought under close monitoring and payment of salary and bonus has been ensured by cooperating with 44 factories in various ways," he added.



The new BGMEA president said many factory owners fell in cash crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.