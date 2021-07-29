Owners urge government to reopen factories amid restrictions

"We have requested the government to reopen industries. The cabinet secretary will take a quick decision after talking to prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.
He hoped that the government will consider their request.
Earlier, the government reinforced 14-day strict lockdown restrictions following Eid vacation till 5 August.
Unlike the all-out restrictions before Eid, mills and factories were instructed to remain closed during this time.
There are speculations that the government might extend the lockdown as the Covid infections are at its peak shattering records of highest single day transmissions and deaths every other day.