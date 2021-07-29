Business

Owners urge government to reopen factories amid restrictions

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Business leaders on Thursday requested the government to reopen garment factories and other industries amid the countrywide strict restrictions, reports UNB.

Farooq Hasan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), disclosed the information to the reporters after a meeting with cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at the secretariat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We have requested the government to reopen industries. The cabinet secretary will take a quick decision after talking to prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

He hoped that the government will consider their request.

Earlier, the government reinforced 14-day strict lockdown restrictions following Eid vacation till 5 August.

Advertisement

Unlike the all-out restrictions before Eid, mills and factories were instructed to remain closed during this time.

There are speculations that the government might extend the lockdown as the Covid infections are at its peak shattering records of highest single day transmissions and deaths every other day.

Read more from Business
Advertisement