People's survival to be more difficult: 23 eminent citizens

In a press release on Tuesday, the eminent citizens demanded regulation of the prices of food items and the edible oil in the market. The commerce ministry on Sunday decided to increase the price of soybean by Tk 8 per litre. So, people will have to spend Tk 168 for purchasing each litre of bottled soybean oil.

The release reads, "Majority of country’s people have been facing severe financial crisis for the last two years due to coronavirus pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs. In this situation, the prices of essential commodities, including the food items, are increasing steadily. The survival of people will be more difficult due to this price hike.”