As per the fresh price, LPG will be sold at Tk 103.52 per kg, which is less by around Tk 8 than the previous price of Tk 111.26.

The prices of all cylinders, ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg, have decreased. However, the price of government LPG will remain unchanged, said BERC.

Apart from this, auto gas, a type of LPG fuel used for vehicles, will be sold at Tk 57.97 per litre instead of Tk 62.21.