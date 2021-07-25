Prime index of DSE hits record high

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSEX) today, Sunday, hit a record high during the first session after Eid vacation, as buying binge added strength to the equity indices despite virus worries.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 19.17 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 6,424, the highest since its inception in 2013.

The blue chip index DS30, a group of 30 prominent companies, also rose 14.10 points to settle at an all-time high at 2,336, the highest since its inception on 27 January, 2013.

The DSE Shariah Index also advanced 6.08 points to close at 1,393.