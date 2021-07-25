Prime index of DSE hits record high

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, also rose to Tk 13.55 billion, which was 7.20 per cent higher than the previous session’s turnover of Tk 12.64 billion.
A total number of 214,552 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 453.69 million securities.
The market capitalisation of the DSE stood at Tk 5,350 billion on Sunday, down from the previous session’s all-time high of Tk 5,352 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 237 declined, 116 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Saif Powertec was the topped turnover list with shares worth Tk 682 million changing hands, followed by British American Tobacco (Tk 510 million), Beximco (Tk 393 million), BD Finance (Tk 325 million) and Fu-Wang Ceramic (Tk 309 million).
Fu-Wang Ceramic was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while Familytex (BD) was the worst loser, losing 9.43 per cent after an ‘abnormal’ hike in the recent weeks.
The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also ended higher with its CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI –gaining 103 points to settle at 18,673 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX –advancing 69 points to finish at 11,216.
Here too, the losers beat gainers, as 178 issues closed lower, 105 higher and 22 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city bourse traded 16.55 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 408 million.