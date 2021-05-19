Provision for black money whitening to continue: Finance minister

The option for whitening black money will continue until it is erased from the existing system, says finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"This is not black money... this is undisclosed money and the provision to disclose it will continue in the next fiscal as well," he told reporters after a meeting on the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase, reports UNB.

The undisclosed money comes into the system in many ways on many occasions, Mustafa Kamal said adding, "This undisclosed money is created by the weakness of our system. So, the provision will continue as long as undisclosed money is not disclosed. If you don't regularise this money and bring it into the mainstream of the economy, it won't get the due treatment in the economy."

For instance, he said, land registration fee is very high and the actual land price is even much higher than the market price.