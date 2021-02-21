Rice market to be normal in a month: Tipu

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said rice market would become normal within a month.

“The present problem of rice would not exist long. Boro rice will be harvested in early April. We have taken initiative to import one million tons of food. About 350,000 tonnes of food have already arrived in the country,” he said.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Rangpur zilla parishad premises Sunday afternoon.

Regarding the increase in oil prices, the minister said, “If the price of oil does not come down in the international market, its price in Bangladesh will not come down.”

“We import 90 per cent of our required edible oil. We want to supply oil at a lower price through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh,” he said, adding that steps have been taken to double food imports before the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.