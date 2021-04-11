RMG exporters fear of losing work orders again

The government is going to impose another seven-day lockdown, this time supposed to be strict, to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Several ministers have hinted about a plan to allow only emergency services during the ‘hard’ lockdown. In that case, industrial units will be shutdown. This tip-off has scared garment industry owners about losing business again.

Garments exporters say that foreign buyers are preparing to place work orders for autumn and winter. “If our factories remain closed due to the lockdown, we will not catch the work orders. Our competitors will grab the opportunity,” they said.

The lockdown will impact on the garments industry in other ways too.

“The foreign buyers will not extend the delivery period and we will face cancellation of work orders, demands for concession or requirement of air shipment. The garments industry will experience a difficult situation,” garments exporters feared.

Moreover, garment workers will also be rushing to their village homes due to shutdown of their factories, risking further spread of the coronavirus.

As a buzz on Covid-19 restrictions over the garments factories surfaces around the sector, organisers of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) as well as the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have started lobbying with the government to keep their factories out of the lockdown.

In this regard, a virtual meeting with the cabinet secretary is scheduled to be held on 11 April afternoon. BKMEA’s first vice-president Mohammad Hatem said a final decision would be taken then.

Initially in the first wave of coronavirus pandemic foreign buyers either cancelled or postponed work orders for the products worth $3.18 billion. Later, they agreed to continue the imports under a condition on deferred payment.