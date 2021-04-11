RMG exporters fear of losing work orders again

The government is going to impose another seven-day lockdown, this time supposed to be strict, to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Several ministers have hinted about a plan to allow only emergency services during the ‘hard’ lockdown. In that case, industrial units will be shutdown. This tip-off has scared garment industry owners about losing business again.
Garments exporters say that foreign buyers are preparing to place work orders for autumn and winter. “If our factories remain closed due to the lockdown, we will not catch the work orders. Our competitors will grab the opportunity,” they said.
The lockdown will impact on the garments industry in other ways too.
“The foreign buyers will not extend the delivery period and we will face cancellation of work orders, demands for concession or requirement of air shipment. The garments industry will experience a difficult situation,” garments exporters feared.
Moreover, garment workers will also be rushing to their village homes due to shutdown of their factories, risking further spread of the coronavirus.
As a buzz on Covid-19 restrictions over the garments factories surfaces around the sector, organisers of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) as well as the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have started lobbying with the government to keep their factories out of the lockdown.
In this regard, a virtual meeting with the cabinet secretary is scheduled to be held on 11 April afternoon. BKMEA’s first vice-president Mohammad Hatem said a final decision would be taken then.
Initially in the first wave of coronavirus pandemic foreign buyers either cancelled or postponed work orders for the products worth $3.18 billion. Later, they agreed to continue the imports under a condition on deferred payment.
This year's deals would be different. The foreign buyers in advance have informed the garments exporters that they would not take any responsibility in case the shipment delays due to lockdown.
Managing director of the Chattogram-based Denim Export Limited Mostafiz Uddin told Prothom Alo, “I have talked to 20 buyers today (10 April). They all have said they will not take responsibility in case the production halts due to the lockdown.”
He added, “On 12 April, the US is going to withdraw lockdown after a long time. The US-based buyers are preparing to place work orders. This is our prime time to get work orders for autumn and winter. We get huge orders for school uniforms at this time. After the Easter vacation, buyers from Europe and other countries are preparing the work order. They will not approach Bangladesh if our factories remain closed at this crucial time. As there is uncertainty over an improved situation, the buyers will prefer to place their work orders with our competitors.”
Due to cancellation or postponement of work orders and closure of garments production units since March last year, Bangladesh exported products worth $370 million in April 2020, which was lowest in last two decades.
Bangladesh’s RMG exports in May 2020 were $1.23 billion. Since then, the situation had been improved slowly.
In the nine months of the current 2020-21 fiscal, Bangladesh exported RMG products worth $23.49 billion. The export earning was less than 2.5 per cent comparing the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Some industry insiders said that currently most of the country’s RMG units are running with 70-80 per cent of their capacity. Except some factories, most of the RMG units have been running in full swing for the last couple of months.
On condition of anonymity, a certain trader representing one foreign buyer said that due to human rights issues, there is a sanction over Chinese cotton that many buyers in the US and European countries have to comply with. Meanwhile Myanmar has been ravaged by unrest. In such a situation, Bangladesh has received a good number of work orders compared to the competitors.
“Foreign buyers are eagerly looking forward to cover up the last year’s loss. This is why they will take the realistic decision without any delay. That might be unfavourable to Bangladesh,” the buyer said.
As Bangladesh sinks into the second wave of coronavirus infection, the government is going to impose a strict lockdown from 14 April.
Plummy Fashions’ managing director Fazlul Haque told Prothom Alo, “The foreign buyers and Bangladesh’s competitors of the RMG sector are not welcoming any lockdown at this moment. We will be isolated if our factories remain closed in such a peak time. The buyers will capitalise on the situation.”
Citing that the factory closure last year resulted in the garments workers’ mad rush to their village home, Fazlul added that workers should better work and live around certain places.
Apparel exporters place their demand in a press conference
On 11 April, four organisations demanded that the garments and textile factories be kept open during the lockdown.
The organisations are: Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Assocation, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and Exporters Association of Bangladesh.
Officials of the organisations raised their demand in a press conference at a Dhaka hotel.
Addressing the conference, BGMEA’s acting president Mohammad Abdus Salam said, “We are calling on the government to keep the apparel sector out of the lockdown.”
During the 2019-20 fiscal, Bangladesh’s apparel sector lost work order worth $6 billion. Till April 2020, at least 1,150 factories experienced cancellation or postponement of work order worth $3.18 billion. Although the Bangladesh exporters regained 90 per cent of the work orders, they had to accept either concessional or deferred payment, it was said at the press conference.
*This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman