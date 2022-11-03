People really in hardship: Minister

Tipu Munshi said, "It is true that people are in hardship as the prices of daily necessities have increased in the market. But the global [political] crisis is more responsible for the sufferings than the government. We cannot change the global scenario overnight. There are good and bad times in everyone's life. There is no way to deny the fact that we are passing through an evil period."
He said the sugar production decreased due to the insufficient gas supply. However, the gas supply will become normal in one or two days. Then, the sugar production will increase.
Maize is being bought from Canada due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine. But the good news is that the maize import from Ukraine has started. They have released 55,000 tonnes of maize today, Thursday, the minister added.