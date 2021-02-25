Samsung's foundry business market share to increase in 2021

Samsung Electronics's market share in the global foundry industry is expected to increase in the first quarter of the year from the previous three months, Indo-Asian News Service reports on Thursday.

Samsung's foundry business was estimated to log a market share of 18 per cent with revenue of $4.05 billion in the January-March period, up 11 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report from industry tracker TrendForce.

Samsung, was estimated to have taken a market share of 16.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Samsung will continue to raise its semiconductor CAPEX this year, which is divided between its memory and foundry businesses and represents Samsung's desire to catch up to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)," TrendForce said.