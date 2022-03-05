Sanctions on Russian banks threaten trade too, alongside Rooppur

Bangladesh might face various difficulties as a result of sanctions on Russia by western countries and exclusion of some banks of the country from the global payment system SWIFT.

The fallout of the sanctions will affect not only Rooppur nuclear power plant. Launching of the Bangabandhu-2 satellite as well as exports and imports too will be affected.

Twelve banks of Russia and 2 of Belarus were excluded from the SWIFT system. These sanctions will be effective from 12 March. Transactions of the Rooppur power plant were made through one of the sanctioned banks. The bank, Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (VEB), has recently sent Bangladesh Bank a message through the SWIFT system asking to halt the transactions for the time being. Other sanctioned banks also sent similar messages to private banks of Bangladesh.