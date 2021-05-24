Singapore Airlines reports record yearly loss of $3.21b due to Covid

In a year when the airline and travel industry were pulverised by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines (SIA), co-owner of India's Vistara airlines with Tata Sons, reported a record full-year net loss of SGD 4.27 billion (USD 3.21 billion).

In what SIA called its "toughest year in history", revenue for the financial year which ended March 2021, fell SGD 12.16 billion (USD 9.14 billion) or 76.1 per cent year-on-year to SGD 3.82 billion. At an operating level, the Group lost SGD 2.51 billion in FY2020/21 versus a gain of SGD 59 million in the prior reporting period. Net loss was SGD 4.27 billion against a loss of SGD 212 million in FY 2019-20. With airlines grounding their fleets around the world early last year due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 contagion, this is the first full operating year for SIA where the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on air travel was felt in its entirety. With no domestic market, and with restrictions on international travel still very much in place, passenger travel plunged by 98 per cent compared with the previous reporting period.

To cushion the impact of the dramatic decrease in passenger traffic and consequent revenue collapse, SIA has resorted to flying cargo including using its passenger planes. Cargo revenue rose 38.8 per cent to SGD 2.71 billion and accounted for 71 per cent of revenue for the entire group during the reporting year.

SIA said in its press statement accompanying the release of the full-year results that, "Improvements in freighter utilisation, deployment of passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights, and removing seats from passenger cabins to create additional volume for cargo partially mitigated the loss of passenger aircraft belly hold capacity during the pandemic. Strong air cargo demand, especially in key segments such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and electronics, provided strong support for both cargo load factors and yields amid tight industry cargo capacity."

Group expenditure was lower by SGD 9.59 billion or 60.2 per cent at SGD 6.33 billion. This was helped by capacity cuts, cost-savings initiatives, staff-related measures and government support schemes. With the reduction in flights and lower fuel prices in the first half of last year, net fuel cost decrease 78.1 per cent (SGD 3.62 billion) to SGD 1.02 billion. Non-fuel expenditure reduced by SGD 5.47 billion or 51.8 per cent to SGD5.10 billion.